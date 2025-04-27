Avondale (USA), Apr 27 (PTI) Sahith Theegala and his partner Aaron Rai carded 8-under 64 in the third round to drop to tied-14 in the Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA Tour.

The players with Indian origin have so far shot 63-69-64 and are 20-under and seven shots behind the leaders Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who shot an 11-under 61 to take a three-stroke lead.

Another Indian origin star Akshay Bhatia and his partner Carson Young missed the halfway cut.

As a team Theegala and Rai, who were tied-seventh after round 2, had nine birdies including five on the back nine of the TPC Louisiana. Their lone bogey was on the third.

Leaders Novak and Griffin are both chasing their first PGA Tour title. Novak and Griffin took their total to 27-under 189 and will now head into the Foursomes (alternate shot) finale as favourites on Sunday at TPC Louisiana.

Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were five strokes back after a 61.

McIlroy returned from a weather delay of about 90 minutes to make a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.

Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III scored 60 to join the Japanese duo of Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya at 24-under. Hisatsune and Kanaya carded 61.

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, the PGA TOUR rookies who led after each of the first two days, had a 66 to drop into a tie for fourth at 23-under. In the first round they set the tournament better-ball record Thursday with a 58.

Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Høgaard also were 23-under. They shot 64. PTI

