Looking to break their two-match losing streak, Manchester United will visit Bournemouth in the ongoing Premier League (PL) 2024-25, which is already in its final phase. Bournemouth, with 49 points, are 10th in the English Premier League 2024-25 standings, while Manchester United are languishing as bottom as 15th position with 38 points, and avoided the relegation zone by a minimal margin. Both teams are coming off with just one win in their last five EPL matches. Newcastle United and Chelsea Win To Boost Top-Five Hopes in Premier League 2024–25 As Ipswich Town Relegated.

Bournemouth are on the brink of earning a UEFA Europa League 2025-26 spot and will want to punish an under-performing United side at home. Amad Diallo, Ayden Heaven, and Matthijs de Ligt are all set to miss the Bournemouth vs Man United clash, with Luke Shaw in contention for a place.

Ryan Christie and Enes Unal are expected to miss, when Andoni Iraola's side take on visiting United. In good news, Luis Sinisterra might be available for selection after recovering from a thigh issue.

When is Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Bournemouth are set to host Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 27. The Bournemouth vs Manchester United EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Vitality Stadium in London, and begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Bournemouth vs Manchester United live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Bournemouth vs Manchester United, online viewing options are listed below. PL 2024–25: Chelsea Beats Everton 1–0 To Move Into UEFA Champions League Spots.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Bournemouth vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

