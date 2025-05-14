Charlotte (US), May 14 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala will be hoping to recover in time from a neck strain as he prepares to face a star-studded field at the 107th PGA Championship, beginning here on Thursday.

Theegala, who has emerged as one of the top global stars, will have some great company in Austria's Sepp Straka -- the winner of last week's signature event, the Truist Championship -- in the opening round at the Quail Hollow Club here.

Also Read | IPL 2025: BCCI Allows Franchises To Sign Temporary Replacements for Players Unavailable for Remainder of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The 27-year-old was forced to withdraw from Truist Championship after three rounds because of a neck strain that saw him shoot 78 in the third round.

Theegala will wait and see how his neck has progressed as he plays with Straka and American Max McGreevy.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Another Indian-American Akshay Bhatia is trending well with a third place in Players to his name this season. Bhatia is drawn to play alongside Denny McCarthy and Sam Burns.

Aaron Rai, an Indo-British player, will tee up alongside Joe Highsmith and Cameron Young.

Playing at Truist, Theegala opened with rounds of 69 and 71 but carded four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey in the third round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course before withdrawing citing a neck injury.

Theegala received some physical therapy before leaving the event.

After Rory McIlroy, a two-time PGA Championships winner in 2012 and 2014, completed the career Grand Slam in April at the Masters, there is a lot of focus on Jordan Spieth, who needs only PGA Championship to do the same.

Spieth has won the Masters and the US Open in 2015 and added the Open in 2017. Since then he has been looking to add the PGA Championship to complete a Career Slam, which McIlroy did last month.

The big marquee pairings will see Masters champion Rory McIlroy alongside Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele, while the two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas plays with Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Picking up his first win of the season in dominating fashion two weeks ago at TPC Craig Ranch at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler is a big favourite even ahead of McIlroy.

The field this week has 99 of the Top-100 with only Billy Horschel missing out due to hip surgery.

Scheffler, a two-time major championship winner, makes his sixth visit to the PGA Championship. He owns four top-10s in his first five appearances, highlighted by a tied second finish at Oak Hill Country Club in 2023.

McIlroy's victory at the Masters was his third win of 2025, the most on TOUR.

Also in the fray will be the US Open winner in 2024 and 2020, Bryson DeChambeau. Halfway to the career Grand Slam is Jon Rahm who has wins at the Masters and US Open champion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)