Granada [Spain], June 1 (ANI): Diego Martinez, who recently parted ways with Granada FC, has said there was no economic issue behind his decision to leave the LaLiga club.

The former coach confessed that he has emptied himself in these three years in which the club has experienced great growth.

"There has been no economic issue and my decision has nothing to do with any other team. I will take a few days off, I need it, I have emptied myself and that's why we feel so proud," said Martinez.

"We have given our best, but I need to be with my family, disconnect, and from next week study if there's any possibility of work.

"We have left our souls, it has been three years of brutal success professionally and personally. Feelings can't be trained, but for me, this adventure has worn me out a lot on a personal level and all cycles in life have an end, and I think that this cycle has come to an end," he added.

Martinez took charge of the team in the Liga Smartbank and was able to return it to LaLiga in his first year.

In his two years with the side in red and white in LaLiga, Granada CF have finished in the seventh and ninth position of the table respectively, which have allowed the team to play in European competition for the first time in their history this season, and also reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey last season.

Martinez remembered the three "incredible" years with the club and the "values of effort and commitment" of players which have been paramount for the side.

"The three years have been incredible. Promotion, qualification for Europe for the first time in the club's history, cup semi-finals, quarter-finals of the Europa League, another cup quarter-final," said Martinez.

"But above all, I'll take the how, which has been incredible, full of values of effort and commitment that we have built together. The main actors are the players, but we are the team all of us," he added.

Granada CF is expected to announce their next head coach in the upcoming days, while the preparation of the 2021/2022 season have already started for the Andalusian side, which will be playing in LaLiga for the third straight season. (ANI)

