Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): India will be without Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah for the third T20I against South Africa, as confirmed by captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI issued an official update on its X, stating, "Axar Patel is unavailable for the third T20I due to illness. Jasprit Bumrah has gone back home for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the game. An update on him joining the squad for the remaining matches will be provided in due course."

Speaking at the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on the forced changes to the playing XI.

"We've made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he's unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," Suryakumar said.

India have brought in Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav to replace the two key players as they look to adjust their combination for the crucial third T20I.

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram(captain), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

