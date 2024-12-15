Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): In a heartwarming display of team spirit and celebration, Dabang Delhi K.C. dedicated their recent victory over the Haryana Steelers to their captain and star player Naveen Kumar's newborn son. Head coach Joginder Narwal revealed the emotional backstory behind their win, highlighting how personal milestones can inspire athletic excellence.

"Yesterday, we received very good news while we were together. Naveen was planning to leave, but due to the unavailability of a flight and the match against Haryana Steelers, he said, 'No sir, I will play today, and then I will go.' When we got the news, he cut a cake. The entire team celebrated, and this victory is for our son, the junior express," Joginder shared, as quoted in the PKL press release.

Also Read | Prema Rawat Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Uttarakhand All-Rounder Picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru For INR 1.2 Crore in WPL 2025 Mini Auction.

The match against the table-toppers was far from easy. After a slow start, the team picked up momentum, led by Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar, showcasing remarkable resilience and strategic gameplay. Joginder highlighted their preparedness and motivation: "We came with a plan, and we played according to that plan. Our defence played exceptionally well, and we defeated the table-toppers."

"We knew every player's strengths. We made slight adjustments to our plan, focusing more on defence. Although we were a bit behind at the start, we know how to make a comeback. Here, all teams are equal. Whether a team is at the top of the table or at the bottom, every match is crucial," Joginder added, as noted in the PKL press release.

Also Read | Deandra Dottin, Controversially Excluded by Gujarat Giants Days Before Inaugural Women’s Premier League, Acquired by Franchise for INR 1.7 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction.

The team's philosophy transcends mere victories. "We came to play good Kabaddi," Joginder said. "We will play good Kabaddi, and we will accept whatever result comes."

With the playoffs approaching and more matches ahead, including an upcoming game against the Bengal Warriors, the team remains focused and optimistic. Their recent win, dedicated to Naveen Kumar's newborn son, symbolises the perfect blend of personal joy and professional achievement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)