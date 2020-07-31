Leeds [UK], July 31 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said he wants Kylian Mbappe to play in the Champions League clash against Atalanta despite admitting that the chances are "very, very small".

Currently, the club is preparing for the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon, slated to take place on Saturday.

"This will have an important influence for us, but I hope that the solution will be found. We still hope [he can play against Atalanta], but the chances will be very, very small. Every day counts to achieve a miracle, but tomorrow we will have to adapt without Kylian," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG on Monday confirmed that Mbappe will be out of action for "approximately three weeks" after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain.

Mbappe suffered the injury on Saturday during the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne. PSG had won the final by 1-0.

"As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe underwent further examinations to his injured right ankle," the club had said in a statement.

"The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks," the statement had added.

The injury update had raised concerns over the participation of Mbappe in the clash against Atalanta, scheduled to be played on August 13. (ANI)

