An unbeaten run post lockdown has seen AC Milan confirm European qualification for the upcoming season. Now the Rossoneri are looking to build their team for the 2020-21 season and they would start by offering a new contract to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 38-year-old striker is in his second spell at the club after he joined them in January on a free transfer after his contract with LA Galaxy ended. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Models for AC Milan’s Next Season Kit Amid His Uncertain Future in Italy.

According to a report from Gianluca DiMarzio, AC Milan are in negotiations with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a new contract and could soon give him an offer. His current deal with the Rossoneri runs till the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign and Milan would love to extend the Swedish striker’s stay, which they are confident he will. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes the First Player to Score 50 Goals for AC Milan & Inter Milan.

However, it is understood that the final decision remains with Ibrahimovic on whether he wants to continue with the club or not. The Swedish striker arrived in January and has been the driving force behind their recent run.

Since Ibrahimovic’s arrival, AC Milan have lost just two games in Serie A, a run which has seen them go from the bottom half of the table to sixth. Following their win over Juventus, the Swedish striker claimed ‘Milan would have challenged for the title if they had signed him earlier in the season,’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been involved in 15 goals in 19 appearances this season for the Rossoneri, scoring 10 and assisting five. Most of his Serie A goals have come post lockdown, with the 38-year-old finding the back of the net in wins over Juventus and Lazio.

