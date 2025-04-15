Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) The 2025 Idemitsu FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) Asia Road Racing Championship scheduled to be held later this month in Thailand would see the participation of top racers from newer geographies including Spain, England and Argentina.

Sarthak Chavan, Chiranth Viswanath and KY Ahamed all from India would also be part of the TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) Season 4 in the event to be held between April 25 and 27 at Chang International Circuit, Thailand.

A race-optimised 310cc motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310, from TVS Motor Company, would also feature this season, a company statement here said on Tuesday.

As many as 15 riders from 12 countries would battle for the championship title which includes seven returning racers from the 2024 squad. Last year, Japan's Hiroki Ono bagged his second championship title.

Sarthak Chavan from India made history in 2024 season by becoming the first Indian to secure a top-three finish internationally.

"As we enter our fourth season at the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship with the TVS Asia One Make Championship, we are raising the bar once again with a race-optimised TVS Apache RR 310 and participation from diverse set of racers from new countries. With top racers from 12 nations and key performance enhancements to the TVS Apache RR 310, including an upgrade aero package, increased power and refined riding dynamics-this season is set to push the boundaries of racing technology and competition," TVS Motor Company Head-Premium Business Vimal Sumbly said.

"Our commitment to motorsport excellence continues to drive innovation, nurture global talent and reinforce TVS Racing's leadership in two-wheeler motorsport. The 2025 season promises to be the most competitive yet, and we look forward to seeing our racers showcase their skills and set new benchmarks on the track," he added.

