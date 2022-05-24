Paris, May 24 (AP) Frances Tiafoe finally earned his first victory at the French Open on his seventh attempt.

The American beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 (5) for his first win at Roland Garros after six first-round defeats.

The 24th-ranked Tiafoe converted just five of 23 break point opportunities against his French opponent but advances to a second-round match against David Goffin of Belgium. Tiafoe reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open in both 2020 and 2021.

The 24-year-old American first lost at Roland Garros in 2015, then failed to qualify for

the tournament the following year.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga went down fighting on Court Philippe Chatrier. He lost to eighth-seeded Casper Ruud 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0) in what was likely his final match. The 37-year-old Frenchman has said he will retire after this year's Roland Garros tournament.

An emotional Tsonga kneeled and put his head down to the clay amid thunderous applause after the defeat.

Tsonga won 18 titles over an 18-year career and reached No. 5 in the rankings. He was a finalist at the 2008 Australian Open.

Tsonga has the most Grand Slam match wins — 121 — among Frenchmen.

Tournament officials held a ceremony for Tsonga after the match.

Sebastian Korda advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (6) victory over Australian veteran John Millman.

The 27th-seeded American fended off two set points in the tiebreaker and converted his fourth match point when Millman hit a forehand volley long.

The 21-year-old Korda had 43 unforced errors to Millman's 25. The Australian is 0-6 at Roland Garros.

Korda reached the fourth round at the French Open in 2020 as a qualifier. The 32-year-old Millman was a quarterfinalist at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round.

The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week.

Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point.

Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019.

The Dane defeated Alexander Zverev en route to his first tour title in Munich.

Daniil Medvedev got his French Open off to a winning start — never a sure thing for the second-seeded Russian.

The U.S. Open champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Medvedev was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight losses in the first round.

The Russian earned his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago. He had lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week on his return.

Medvedev reached the final at the Australian Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets. (AP)

