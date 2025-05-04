Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Krishna Tohgaonkar beat Faisal Khan 4-2 in the Rs 32 lakh prize money National Sports Club of India Baulkline All-India Snooker tournament here on Sunday.

Tohgaonkar scored a wafer thin 53-49 victory to clinch the sixth frame and match against a fighting Khan.

Others to come unscathed were Saad Sayed, Anant Mehta and Anurag Bagri.

Results: Saad Sayed bt Yudishthir Jaising 74-1 (65-18, 72-18, 48-75, 80-34, 62-11); Anant Mehta bt Sagar Kashwani 4-1 (11-63, 65-16, 78-69, 76-41, 49-40); Anurag Bagri bt Mahesh Jagdale 4-2 (36-55, 18-58, 80-29, 79-24, 58-50, 51-48); Krishna Tohgaonkar bt Faisal Khan 4-2 (59-18, 79-70, 10-60, 78-46, 24-87, 53-49).

