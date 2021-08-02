Tokyo, Aug 2 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1

China 29

17

16

62

2 USA 22

25

17

64

3 Japan 17

6

10

33

4 Australia 14

4

15

33

5 ROC 12

21

17

50

6 Great Britain 11

12

12

35

7

France 6

10

7

23

8

Germany 6

6

11

23

9 Korea 6

4

9

19

10 Netherlands 5

7

6

18

62 India 0 1 1 2.

