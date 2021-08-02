Tokyo, Aug 2 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1
China 29
17
16
62
2 USA 22
25
17
64
3 Japan 17
6
10
33
4 Australia 14
4
15
33
5 ROC 12
21
17
50
6 Great Britain 11
12
12
35
7
France 6
10
7
23
8
Germany 6
6
11
23
9 Korea 6
4
9
19
10 Netherlands 5
7
6
18
62 India 0 1 1 2.
