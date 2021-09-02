Tokyo [Japan], September 2 (ANI): Shooter Avani Lekhara who impressed everyone by winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics has now left people spellbound with her singing prowess.

SAI Media's official handle tweeted a video in which the 19-year-old can be heard rendering from the famed RD Burman song 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'

Also Read | Venezuela vs Argentina Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

"The Golden girl @AvaniLekhara is a perfectionist. She aims to excel at everything she sets her mind on Academics, Shooting and now this," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier, Avani Lekhara fell short of words when asked to describe the feeling of winning a Gold medal in women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event at the Paralympic Games on Monday.

Also Read | Hungary vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Avani became the first Indian woman in history to win a Paralympic Gold medal on Monday. The 19-year-old athlete said she felt like she was on top of the world.

"I'm feeling so happy, so grateful so elated for everything. When I won gold I was so happy that I couldn't believe it, I felt like I am on top of the world. I was so happy," Avani told ANI.

Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. However, the road to the finals was not as easy. Avani started poorly in qualification and then staged a comeback.

The Indian shooter started the final at a very good pace as she scored consistently above 10 points. Just two of her shots went below 10 in the 1st competition stage which landed her in the second position. Going into the elimination stage Avani grabbed the first spot and maintained a very healthy lead against her opponents.

"I was just focusing on my game, taking one shot at a time. I just wanted to give my hundred per cent that's it, wasn't thinking about the medal," said Avani.

"I believe everyone can do whatever they want, you just have to have faith in yourself. Just give your 100 per cent and you can do anything you want," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)