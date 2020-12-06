Manchester [UK], December 6 (ANI): Manchester United's midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that it took him a long time to recover physically from COVID-19.

Pogba had tested positive for coronavirus on August 27 this year and as a result, he was pulled out of France's squad for the Nations League matches.

The France international said that he was not able to run during the first game of this season.

"It is strange, it is hard to explain because you would not understand. Even in training, I would say to the fitness coach that I feel strange. It is not me. I get tired very fast and I am out of breath really fast. In the first game of the season, I could not run. I was trying. I spoke with the manager, 'I will start the game and let's see,' but I was very out of breath and it took me a long time to get me back to my fitness and to get back physically good," the official website of United quoted Pogba as saying.

Manchester United defeated West Ham 3-1 on Saturday to move to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 19 points from 10 matches. The first goal of the match was registered by West Ham, but then Pogba got the equaliser for United.

"So good. Obviously, it feels good to play. The lads have been playing really well as well. I was not ready physically I would say. I felt weakness physically. You know, just to play the 90 minutes and carrying on with the games. It is such a difference. I am finding my rhythm as well," said Pogba.

"I feel so much better today, I felt I could go again, control the game, getting the ball. That's what I like, myself. That's what I think is good for the team. I am a team player," he added.

United will next take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday and after that, the side will return to Premier League action on Saturday, December 12. (ANI)

