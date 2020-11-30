Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Country's top golfers including Anirban Lahiri, Rashid Khan and Gaganjeet Bhullar will compete in the third edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, starting Thursday here.

The event will also feature two-time Hero Indian Open champion SSP Chawrasia, the highest ranked Indian in the world rankings, Rashid Khan and the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, Udayan Mane.

Also Read | LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League Match Telecast on TV.

Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh is pleased that despite a COVID-19 hit year, they have managed to keep the event on calendar.

"...things are slowly changing now and hopefully, the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by Take Solutions will be the start of a new chapter in the history of Indian golf," Jeev, who is the tournament host as well as competitor, said.

Also Read | SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020.

"While I am the host of the tournament, I have to thank our sponsors, Take Solutions, to have the faith in Indian golf and keep their commitment and continue to support us despite the economy taking a hit," he added.

One of the biggest golf tournaments on the PGTI schedule, the event offers a total prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore and will be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)