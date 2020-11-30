With England winning the first two T20Is of three-match series, South Africa have nothing but pride to play for in the third and final encounter. The game takes place at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday (December 1). Although there have been some loopholes in the visitors’ performance, they have managed to come on top in the first two games. They narrowly registered a five-wicket triumph in the first game while they pulled off a four-wicket win from the jaws of defeat in the second T20I. Meanwhile, fans of Dream11 fantasy game can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs ENG 3rd T20I match. Bio-Secure Bubbles Are Like Luxury Prisons, Says Kagiso Rabada.

One have to say, South Africa have put on a great fight in the first two T20Is but weren’t able to capitalize on the crucial moments. Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen have shone with the bat while mantle in the bowling department has been handled well by Tabraiz Shamsi. Speaking of England, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan have been the standout batsmen. At the same time, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer extend their excellent IPL run. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for SA vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Faf du Plessis (SA), Dawid Malan (ENG) and Eoin Morgan (ENG).

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The only all-rounder for SA vs ENG 3rd T20I 2020 team should be Sam Curran (ENG).

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jofra Archer (ENG) and Tabraiz Shamsi (ENG).

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dawid Malan (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jofra Archer (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi (ENG)

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Tabraiz Shamsi (ENG) can be chosen as vice-captain.

