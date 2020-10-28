New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Usha International has announced its partnership with the NK Racing Academy as an associate sponsor for the Rotax Max National Karting Championship to be held at Meco Kartopia, Bengaluru.

"Usha International will support the academy for this initiative to encourage and discover new talent in the world of racing, reiterating Usha's commitment to help in improving the quality of life for youth through sports, and promote an active and healthy lifestyle," the company said in a release.

The tournament will take place in December-January over weekends comprising a total of five rounds with 4 races each - Rotax India Round 1 and 2 from December 4 to 6 in 2020, Rotax India Round 3 and 4 from December 18 to 20 in 2020, and Rotax India Round 5 from January 8 to 10, 2021.

With a total of 20 races, this event will see over 50 budding racers from across the country vying for top honours.

Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, "Exploring new avenues that offer developing sports among people is one of the opportunities that bring us together with Narain Karthikeyan. This association with the Narain Karthikeyan Racing Academy gives us a great opportunity to encourage and engage with upcoming sports talent while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. This collaboration is a long-term commitment, one that extends beyond the boundaries of the usual sport."

Speaking on the partnership, Narain Karthikeyan, said, "My association with Usha International goes way back and they are true partners in every sense. We share a common agenda - that of giving back and contributing to the development of sports in India - and I am sure this is going to be an exciting journey ahead for all of us." (ANI)

