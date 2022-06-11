Berlin, Jun 11 (AP) Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week's grass-court tournament in Berlin because of a shoulder problem, saying Friday she needs to rest up ahead of Wimbledon.

Swiatek is coming off her second French Open title after beating American teenager Coco Gauff in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday. She had been set to open her grass-court season in Berlin but joined No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, No. 3 Paula Badosa and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in pulling out of the event.

Also Read | ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell Fifties Frustrate England, Put Kiwis on Top on Day 1.

Swiatek wrote on Twitter that she was withdrawing because of “a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder.”

She added that “I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon.”

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Know Lineups, Dates and Venues of Semifinals.

The 21-year-old Pole is on a 35-match winning streak and will be looking for her first Wimbledon title at the All England Club, where she has never been past the fourth round. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)