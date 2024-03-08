Sports News | Tottenham Defender Pedro Porro Available for Aston Villa Match

London, Mar 8 (AP) Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro will be available for Sunday's match at Aston Villa between two teams vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The north London team confirmed on Friday that Porro has recovered from a muscular strain that kept the 24-year-old Spain international out of the past two games.

Porro and James Maddison lead the Spurs this season with seven assists each in the Premier League.

Villa is hoping to at least maintain its fourth-place spot for a guaranteed Champions League place next season. Fifth-place Spurs trail Villa by five points and have played a game fewer.

The Premier League could get a fifth spot in Europe's elite club competition depending on how English teams perform in this year's European tournaments. That's because the Champions League expands beginning next season. (AP)

