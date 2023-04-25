London [United Kingdom], April 25 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Cristian Stellini on Tuesday after suffering a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United.

Tottenham released an official statement to announce the Italian's departure.

"Sunday's performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and the players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support," as quoted by Tottenham FC.

Within a span of two months, Tottenham has undergone two managerial changes. Earlier Antonio Conte and Tottenham mutually decided to part ways on March 27th.

Tottenham made an announcement to thank Conte for his contribution during a tenure which lasted for 16 months.

"We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio's first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

The 31-year-old English manager Ryan Mason will take over the managerial duties and his next game will be a crucial tie with respect to their chances of qualifying for UEFA Champions League football. (ANI)

