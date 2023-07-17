Sylhet (Bangladesh), Jul 17 (AP) Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai were fined 15 per cent of their match fees on Monday for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20 against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the rain-hit game by six wickets on Sunday to sweep the two-match series.

Former England Test batter Trott showed obvious displeasure towards the umpires' decision when he was told there would be a weather delay, the ICC said in a news release.

Omarzai was sanctioned for giving an inappropriate send-off to Bangladesh batsman Towhid Hridoy in the 15th over.

One demerit point has been placed on Trott and Omarzai's disciplinary records. They are both on their first offence in a 24-month period.

The pair admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions. AP

