Barcelona, Apr 22 (AP) Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his opening match at the Barcelona Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka.

The match was suspended because of rain on Wednesday with Tsitsipas leading 5-1. Rain again delayed the match's resumption on Thursday, but the fifth-ranked Greek eventually finished off his 44th-ranked opponent.

Also Read | MI vs CSK Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Clinch Second Victory of Season, Mumbai Indians Remain Winless.

Tsitsipas, who last week won his second straight Monte Carlo title, will play in the third round against Grigor Dimitrov, who rallied past Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the only other singles match to finish on a rainy day in Barcelona.

The rain delays have caused havoc to the tournament's schedule and many players, including Tsitsipas, will have to play two matches on the same day. (AP)

Also Read | Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Sarita Mor, Sushma Shokeen Win Bronze for India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)