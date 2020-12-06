Montpellier, December 6: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel congratulated Kylian Mbappe for completing 100 goals for the club and is hopeful that the striker will continue his form.

Mbappe had been waiting to seal his place in PSG's hall of fame since netting his 98th and 99th goals for the club during their 3-2 defeat to Monaco on November 20.

The World Cup winner drew blanks in Champions League wins over RB Leipzig and Manchester United, and also failed to bring up his century during a 2-2 draw with Bordeaux, but finally reached his long-awaited milestone during the clash with Montpellier on Saturday.

"His life is not too difficult, is it? He had a good game in Manchester. In other matches, he had scored and I was less satisfied with him. If he continues to work I am very calm. Today I can only say 'congratulations'. All forwards need goals and I hope we will continue on Tuesday," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

The 21-year-old is now level with Dominique Rocheteau in the club's all-time scoring list, with only Pauleta (109), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) and Edinson Cavani (200) sitting above him, but he has reached the landmark in far fewer games than all four men - 137.

Tuchel also reserved praise for Rafinha, who has made a bright start to his PSG career following a permanent move to Parc des Princes from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

"I like the guy. I have known Rafinha for many years. I watched him and his brother (Thiago Alcantara) at Barcelona. He's an extraordinary guy, with a lot of intelligence, super humble, pleasant, always attentive. It shows its quality," he said. "He had a good match in Manchester. He is having an amazing new game and I am very happy for him," Tuchel added. (ANI)

