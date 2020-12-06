Mumbai City vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: Mumbai City will look to continue their good form when they face Odisha FC in their fourth match in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Mumbai City vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The Islanders are placed third in the points table with two wins in three matches while Odisha FC are yet to win one after three games. They have lost two and drawn one. Odisha FC are placed second last in the points table. MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Stuart Baxter’s side are still without Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh and Jerry Mawihmingthanga all of whom are out with injuries. Mumbai City FC will miss captain and left-back Mandar Rao Desai, whose father sadly passed away a couple of days back. They are, however, set to welcome back Ahmed Jahouh into the starting XI after he completed his two-match suspension following a straight red in the 0-1 defeat to NorthEast United.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 06, 2020 (Sunday) and it has a start time of 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD to follow the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans not able to watch the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Sports, will be live streaming the ISL 2020-21 match online for its fans. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

