Munich, Apr 21 (AP) The atmosphere at Bayern Munich remains calm and positive, coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday, as the team tries to retain the Bundesliga title and avoid finishing a turbulent season without a trophy.

Tuchel was a surprise hire last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern chased a treble of trophies. Now the German champion is out of the Champions League after losing 4-1 to Manchester City on aggregate in the quarterfinals and was earlier eliminated from the German Cup.

“I feel a calm atmosphere here, I feel a focused, positive energy, and probably in the eye of the storm, the famous calm," he said. "I try to influence the things I can influence.”

Tuchel has two wins from six games in charge ahead of Saturday's visit to Mainz, which is unbeaten in nine games. Bayern leads the Bundesliga standings by two points from Borussia Dortmund, which plays Eintracht Frankfurt later Saturday.

Bayern's results under Tuchel have led to speculation over a possible shakeup of the management at Bayern after the decision to replace Nagelsmann so far failed to pay off. (AP) AM

