Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Beatriz Haddad Maia lost their first-round matches on Monday at the Adelaide International. Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya beat 2021 Roland Garros winner and No. 4-seeded Krejcikova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Kalinskaya had three match points on Krejcikova's serve when leading 6-5 in the deciding set and converted the third for the win. Former French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova breezed through qualifying and beat fifth-seeded Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4. The joint WTA-ATP tournament is the biggest tune-up event this week for the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday at Melbourne Park. Australian Open 2024: Full Day of AO Qualifiers Wiped Out Due to Rain.

In another first-round Adelaide result, Ana Bogdan beat Katie Boulter, who represented Britain at last week's United Cup tournament, 6-3, 6-4. Elena Rybakina, who won Sunday's Brisbane International, and Jessica Pegula are the top women's seeds. Neither played on Monday. Tommy Paul is the top-seeded player in the ATP portion of the tournament. In a first-round result on Monday, Jack Draper beat Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-3.

MEHRTENS ADVANCES

At the Hobart International WTA tournament, top-seeded Elise Mehrtens beat Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.

