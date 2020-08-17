Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 17 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel praised Neymar and Kylian Mbappe saying that the two form an 'exceptional' combination for the team.

"This is our strong point. They always make a difference. It's a good mix between Neymar who dribbles and Kylian who brings speed and who is hungry to score all the time," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"In each team, you have small connections. The two together are exceptional. Ney is a little bit different as a leader. He has quality, a lot of confidence in the field, courage too. He always wants to win and he always wants to fight. He loves competition and that is essential for a leader," he added.

Paris Saint Germain are currently gearing up for the Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig. The Tuchel-led side defeated Atalanta 2-1 on August 13 in quarter-finals to advance in the competition.

Paris Saint Germain will take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday. (ANI)

