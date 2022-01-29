London [UK], January 29 (ANI): WBC heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte has finally been confirmed on Friday.

The purse bid to promote the fight between the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and interim champion Dillian Whyte, was held virtually.

The winner of the rights to stage this important clash was Queensberry Promotions, with an amount of USD 41,025,000.00. With this, Fury's UK-based promoter Frank Warren won the highest successful purse bid in boxing history

Matchroom Boxing made an offer of USD 32,222,222.00.

Tyson Fury (31-0-1,22 Ko's) comes from defending his crown on October 9, by defeating former world champion Deontay Wilder in a great fight.

Dillian Whyte (28-2-0, 19 Ko's) will come to this fight after defeating Russian Alexander Povetkin via a rematch in March of last year.

"The World Boxing Council implemented an innovation some years ago, by having 10 per cent of the amount as a bonus to the winner of the fight, thus giving great additional incentive interest. In this case, the winner will receive a bonus of USD 4,102,500.00," WBC Boxing in a statement said.

Queensberry Promotions will release more details on the highly anticipated match between Fury and Whyte soon. (ANI)

