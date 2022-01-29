PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa is all set to host the derby match between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal in the ISL 2021-22. This is the 75th match of the tournament. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match. ATKMB sits on number eight of the ISL 2021-22 points table. The team has played 10 games and has won four matches and faced an equal number of draws. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Their remaining games ended with a draw. The team is yet to take a call on Roy Krishna. SC East Bengal is placed on the last spot of the game. Out of 13 games, the team has won a single match. They have lost six matches and faced an equal number of draws. The team will be looking to get back to a winning streak. Newbie Fran Sota from SC East Bengal has finished his quarantine period and could debut for his side. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa. The match will take place on January 29, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB Vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

