Dubai, Jan 30 (PTI) The ICC has confirmed that its event technical committee of the U-19 men's World Cup has approved Ronan Herrmann as a replacement for Joshua Stephenson in the South Africa squad.

Stephenson has sustained a left hamstring strain and will be unable to take any further part in the event.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the the player can be officially added to the squad.

The event technical committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

South Africa will face Sri Lanka on Sunday in the Super League playoff semifinal at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

