Puchong [Malaysia], June 7 (ANI): Nanthita Boonsukham's three-wicket haul backed up by sharp fielding to effect five run-outs derailed Nepal's chase of 90 as Thailand comfortably defended their total to win by 49 runs in their ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, here at the UKM Oval.

Nepal won the toss and having put Thailand in to bat, their bowlers bowled well to concede only three boundaries in the entire innings to restrict them to 89-7 in 20 overs.

Also Read | UAE vs Australia, World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of UAE vs AUS 2022 FIFA WCQ Football Match in India.

There were stars with the bat for opener Banthida Leephattana (19), Thipatcha Putthawong (20) and Suwanan Khiaoto (16). Yet, Thailand lost wickets regularly as Manisha Upadhayay struck with the new ball dismissing the openers, both bowled.

Nepal captain Kritika Marasini took 2 crucial wickets, dismissing her opposite number Putthawong and Phannita Maya to keep the run rate in check.

Also Read | Marnus Labuschagne Thanks Glamorgan for Opportunity to Play in 2021-22 County Season.

In reply, Nepal's chase failed to gather any momentum as they could only manage 16 runs at the halfway stage losing 4 wickets. No batter registered a double-digit score and Anu Kadayat was the only batter to hit a boundary in Nepal's second innings.

Player-of-the-match Nanthita Boonsukham took 3 wickets while conceding only 9 runs as Pornnapha Saehoe and Thanyalak Chumnan bagged a wicket apiece.

Yet, it was five run-outs that led to Nepal's collapse as they were bowled out for 40 with one ball to spare in their allotment of 20 overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)