London [UK], June 7 : Set to rejoin the national duties for the tour to Sri Lanka, Australia's world number 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne thanked the Glamorgan county for the opportunity to be a part of the ongoing county season. "Thanks to everyone at @glamcricket for another season. Cardiff feels like my second home because of all the great people around the club, and I have loved playing with this bunch of blokes. Go Glam," said Labuschagne on Instagram. Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of SL vs AUS T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

In the County Championship Division Two, Labuschagne had a solid outing. In five matches, he scored 377 runs at an average of 41.88, with the best score of 130. He scored one century and two half-centuries for his side. He also took 10 wickets for his side. In the T20 Blast competition that followed, the batter has made six appearances for his side, scoring 118 runs at an average of 23.60 and the best score of 41. He also took three wickets for his side. ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2022: Colin De Grandhomme's Withdrawal Will Help Henry Nicholls on Return From Injury.

The batter had joined the side for the 2019 season. In his first season, he had scored 1,114 runs in ten games at an average of 65.52. He scored five centuries and five half-centuries for his side that season. His individual best score was 182. Following his exploits in the Championship, he had earned another call-up to the national side. Emerging as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the 2019 Ashes, the batter progressed at a rapid rate to become the world's best Test batter. In 2019 after the Ashes, the batter resigned with Glamorgan for two more seasons. But after COVID-19 prevented him to play in 2020, Labuschagne signed an extension till the 2021/2022 season. Coming to his national side, Australia is set to kick-start their three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka from Tuesday. After that, five ODIs and two Tests will also take place.

