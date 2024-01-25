Bloemfontein [South Africa], January 25 (ANI): Philippus le Roux's Ireland won the toss and decided to field first against Uday Saharan-led India in the U19 World Cup 2024 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

In India's previous match, while defending 251, which India made for the loss of seven wickets, the two Indian spinners choked the run flow. Bangladesh were all out for 167 in 45.5 overs. Bangladesh invited the defending champions to bat first, and both captain Uday Saharan (64 off 94 balls) and left-handed opener Adarsh Singh (76 off 96 balls) scored half-centuries.

All-rounder Musheer (2/35) tossed it up and got enough drift to tighten the noose around Bangladeshi hitters, while Saumy was economical and bowled the deadly arm ball with a skiddy action.

On the other hand, Ireland have played two games in the tournament, winning one and losing the second. They clinched a 7-wicket win over the USA but fell short to Bangladesh on Monday.

India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (Wk), Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Dhanush Gowda, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari.

Ireland U19 (Playing XI): Jordan Neill, Ryan Hunter (Wk), Kian Hilton, Philippus le Roux (C), Scott MacBeth, John McNally, Carson McCullough, Oliver Riley, Macdara Cosgrave, Daniel Forkin, Finn Lutton. (ANI)

