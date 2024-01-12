Vadodara, Jan 12 (PTI) Veteran left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi sizzled with a seven-wicket haul as Puducherry dismissed Baroda for 218 and then reached 54 for 3 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Baroda made a solid start with openers Jyotsnil Singh (51) and Kinit Patel (44) forging a 93-run partnership but Udeshi (7/82) then spun his web around the opposition batters to leave them gasping for breath in one of the best spells of his career.

Also Read | BBL 2023-24: Jhye Richardson Ruled Out of Big Bash League With Injury, Participation in Australia vs West Indies ODI Series in Doubt.

The 37-year-old from Maharashtra completely derailed Baroda's innings as he dismissed both the openers in the 29th and 31st overs, before getting rid of Abhimanyu Singh (5) and trapping skipper Vishnu Solanki (18) as the hosts lost half their side in 55th over.

Mitesh Patel (0), Atit Sheth (1) and Ninad Rathva (31) were next in line as wickets fell like nine pins with Udeshi dismantling their opposition.

Also Read | Adelaide International 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden Clinch Spot in Men’s Doubles Final.

Mahesh Pithiya then hit a counter-attacking 37-ball 30 with five fours to take Baroda past the 200-mark.

In reply, Puducherry lost both their openers in quick succession with Bhargav Bhatt (2/24) claiming both the wickets.

Paras Dogra (11) too was cleaned up by Ninad rathva (1/4).

At the draw of stumps, Paras Ratnaparkhe (13 not out) and Udeshi (0 not out) were at the crease with Puducherry trailing by 164 runs.

Tare slams 100, Uttarakhand 229/9 vs HP

=============================

At Dharamsala, Aditya Tare compiled a well-deserving 100 to steer Uttarakhand to 229 for nine against Himachal Pradesh on the opening day.

Sent in to bat, Tare hit 14 boundaries and a six during his 145-ball innings but rest of the Uttarakhand batters cut a sorry figure with just Kunal Chandela (26), Swapnil Singh (19) and Akash Madhwal (16) reaching doubles figures.

Vaibhav Arora (3/34) and Abhishek Kumar (3/44) took three wickets each, while Rishi Dhawan (2/35) picked up two and Arpit Guleria (1/21) accounted for one wicket for Himachal.

In Indore, Subhranshu Senapati (87 not out) and Rajesh Dhuper (51) smashed half-centuries as Odisha reached 208 for six in 85.3 overs against Madhya Pradesh at stumps on day one.

Put in, Odisha found themselves in a spot of bother after being reduced to 38 for four in 21.1 overs.

But Senapati and Dhuper resurrected the innings with an 118-run fifth wicket stand.

At stumps, Suryakant Pradhan was giving company to Senapati.

Brief Scores:

Baroda 1st innings: 218 allout in 69.5 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 51; Sagar Udeshi 7/82) vs Puducherry 1st innings 54/3 in 18 overs (Jay Pande 20; Bhargav Bhat 2/24).

Uttarakhand 229/9 in 76 overs (Aditya Tare 100; Vaibhav Arora 3/34) against Himachal Pradesh.

Odisha 208/6 in 85.3 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 87 not out; venkatesh Iyer 2/25) against Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi 0-0 in 1 overs against Jammu and Kashmir as bad light suspends play.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)