New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Saturday formally accepted the candidature of Udit Sheth as president of National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) after the resignation of Dr I V Basavaraddi.

It is learnt that the Executive Committee (EC) members unanimously elected Sheth as their next president. Sheth also happens to be the vice-president of World Yogasana.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Spotted Grabbing Coffee in California Ahead of 2022 F1 Season, See Pics.

Yogasana was recognised as a competitive sport by the sports ministry (MYAS) on November 27, 2020.

Accordingly, the NYSF was formed and it acts as the sole national body for promotion of Yogasana as a competitive sport.

Also Read | Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, BPL 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Cricket Telecast Details of KT vs FBA on TV With T20 Match Time in India.

NYSF is member of World Yogasana -- the apex organisation solely in charge of all matters concerned with Yogasana as competitive sport in all over the globe.

"I promise to develop an athletics calendar to promote the sport better and make it more relevant to young people," Sheth was quoted as saying in a media release.

"I aim to create development funds for every member association during my term. I intend to enhance the commercial viability of the sport and upholding the highest standards of integrity and ensuring every Yogasana athlete has the chance for participation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)