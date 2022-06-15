Wolverhampton [England], June 15 (ANI): Two Roland Sallai goals and one apiece from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag gave Hungary a memorable victory in England and first place in their UEFA Nations League group on Tuesday.

An impressive Hungary recorded their first away win against England since 1953 by 4-0- and their second victory over the Three Lions in this UEFA Nations League campaign - to go top of Group A3. This is also England's worst home defeat since 1928.

Gareth Southgate had sought more energy from his team by making nine changes to his starting XI, and indeed, England started brightly with confident, free-flowing football - Reece James and Bukayo Saka looking particularly dangerous on the left.

However, against the run of play, it was Hungary who took the lead as some slack England defending from a corner allowed Roland Sallai to volley past Aaron Ramsdale from close range.

Southgate had praised his squad's mentality before the match, and England's response to falling behind was to take control, Willi Orban inadvertently forcing a crucial block from Denes Dibusz and Jude Bellingham going close soon after.

England started the second half with more attacking intent, but Molineux was stunned into silence in the 70th minute when Sallai latched on to Martin Adam's perfectly-timed through ball to double Hungary's advantage.

Harry Kane struck the woodwork minutes later as the hosts refused to concede defeat, but Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag struck late breakaway goals either side of John Stones' 82nd-minute dismissal to crown a memorable evening for the visitors.

Bottom of the section, England have now failed to score from open play for a fourth consecutive game, while Hungary go top of Group A3, above Germany and Italy, ahead of the final two group stage matches in September.

This was Hungary's second victory in 12 away games against England and the first since a famous 6-3 victory in 1953, England's first home defeat against non-British or Irish opposition. (ANI)

