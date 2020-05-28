Sports News | Umesh Yadav Completes 10 Years in International Cricket Today

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): On this day in 2010, pacer Umesh Yadav donned the Indian jersey for the first time when he featured in an ODI game against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.Yadav failed to scalp any wicket in his debut international match but went on to take 106 wickets in 75 ODIs so far. The speedster made his Test debut against West Indies in Delhi, one year after playing the first limited-overs game.

In 46 Test, in his decade long career, he managed to bag 144 wickets with an average of 30.47. The bowler has also played seven T20Is, in which, he took nine wickets.

Also Read | David Warner Shares Picture of Himself and Prabhas in Baahubali Costumes, Asks Fans Whose Attire Is Better (See Post).

The 32-year-old has been a regular feature in India's Test and ODI side despite the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvaneswar Kumar.

He has been known for his lethal swinging abilities with the red and white balls. He is also capable of bowling above 140 kmph regularly.

Also Read | Madan Lal Votes for IPL Under Controlled Environment to Aid Economy.

He would have been in action with Royal Challengers Bangalore if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)