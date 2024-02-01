Riffa (Bahrain), Feb 1 (AP) French golfer Tom Vaillant birdied eight of his final 13 holes to shoot a bogey-free 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Bahrain Championship on Thursday.

Vaillant, ranked No. 454 and playing his first full season on the European tour, moved into first place late in the day at the Royal Golf Club to overtake Zander Lombard of South Africa and Joel Girrbach of Switzerland (both 65s).

Rasmus Hojgaard, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 70, shot 67 and was three strokes off the lead in a tie for eighth.

The Bahrain Championship is the tour's latest stop in the Middle East. (AP)

