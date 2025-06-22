New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya actively participated in the Special Olympic Day Run held in the national capital, organised under the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) global campaign 'Let's Move'.

Reflecting on India's growing fitness movement, Mandaviya highlighted the momentum the nation has built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, yesterday, Yoga was celebrated in more than 10 lakh places, with a crore of the people connecting with yoga," Mandaviya said.

He further emphasised how the Yogasana Federation of India has taken this mission forward through multiple initiatives.

"To take this mission forward, Yogasana Federation conducted a cycling movement in 6000 places, connecting with the PM Modi Fit India movement," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the event, expressed her pride in the participation and her vision for India's future in sports.

"I'm very happy that thousands of people from Delhi participated in this organised Olympic run," she said.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is constantly moving towards better sportspeople, better infrastructure and better facilities. Delhi is ready to host the 2036 Olympics. We want to get the privilege to host the Olympics. We will develop good infrastructure, and many sportspeople from every village, from every state, are getting good facilities from the central government," she said.

The Olympic Day Run was conducted under the chairmanship of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, adding to the significance of the event.

PT Usha, a prominent figure in promoting the Olympic movement in India, spoke about the day's importance, stating, "Today, we celebrate the Olympic movement everywhere in our country," she stated.

"Not only to celebrate the modern Olympic movement but also for the excellence, unity, and perseverance the Olympic movement gives," she added. (ANI)

