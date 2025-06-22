FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City defeated Wydad AC in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup and though it was not a clinical performance by the former English champions, they got the job done. Next up for them will be a match against Al Ain wherein a win will help them secure a place in the next round. Pep Guardiola is rebuilding Manchester City and the coming season is crucial for the team as it tries to claw back to its usual champion self. Opponent Al Ain were beaten by Juventus convincingly and it will take a special effort from them to bounce back. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Valentin Carboni Bags Stoppage Time Winner As Inter Milan Seal Urawa Reds’ Exit.

Rico Lewis saw a red card in the last game and is now suspended for this tie while Jack Grealish is out as he searches for a new club. Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders make up for a formidable pairing in central midfield with Rayan Cherki as the playmaker. Bernardo Silva and Omar Marmoush will be deployed on the wings with Erling Haaland leading the attacking line.

Rui Patricio in goal for Al Ain should expect a busy day at work with Manchester City boasting of a brilliant attack. Soufiane Rahimi and Kodjo Laba will form the two-man frontline with Kaku as the playmaker behind the duo. Park Yong-woo and Matias Palacios will be the central midfielders with their primary focus on shielding the backline.

Manchester City vs Al-Ain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Al-Ain Date Monday, June 23 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Al-Ain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking for their second win in the tournament, Manchester City will square off against Al-Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday, June 23. The Manchester City vs Al-Ain FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and starts at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Jobe Bellingham Scores As Borussia Dortmund Edge Mamelodi Sundowns 4–3 in Scorching FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Al-Ain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Manchester City vs Al-Ain live telecast on any TV channel. For Manchester City vs Al-Ain online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Al-Ain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Manchester City vs Al-Ain live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Manchester City have a quality squad and they should have little trouble securing a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2025 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).