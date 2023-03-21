New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Day 2 of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023 witnessed Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Punjab registering wins in the North Zone, while Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Telangana Hockey emerged victorious in the South Zone.

Also, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Rajasthan won their respective matches in the East and West Zones respectively.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Punjab secure big victories in North Zone.

In the first game of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 6-1 at the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championships 2023 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The goal scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey were Vandana Patel (2', 29'), Purnima Yadav (17', 20', 36'), and Peetambari Kumari (25'). Meanwhile, Kamaljeet Kaur (23') scored a consolation goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Delhi Hockey 7-0. Captain Bhateri (7', 39'), Shashi Khasa (10', 20' 58'), Pooja (22'), and Saavi (35') were on the scoresheet for Hockey Haryana.

The third encounter saw Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Uttarakhand 5-0. Lakhvir Kaur (2', 32'), Gurpreet Kaur (7'), and Pawanpreet Kaur (33', 39') scored for Hockey Punjab.

Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Telangana Hockey register wins in South Zone.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women South Zone Championships 2023 being held at Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka defeated Kerala Hockey 5-0. Manish Ponnamma Cd (6', 8', 52') scored a hat-trick, while Captain Yamuna (34', 45') scored two goals for Hockey Karnataka as they recorded an easy win.

The second match between Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Andhra Pradesh saw the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu win by 6-2. Captain Gobika M (1', 9' 33') scored a hat-trick, while Yuvasri S (12'), Swathi S (45'), and Sandhiya K (52') scored one goal each for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, Hockey Andhra Pradesh Captain Bobbili Jhansi (37', 54') scored a brace for her side.

In the third game, Telangana Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 4-0. Dheeravath Sravani (21', 51'), Sri Chandana Gandhapu (46'), and Maria Angelina (53') scored for Telangana Hockey as they recorded a comfortable win.

Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jharkhand win big; Hockey Mizoram edge past Hockey Association of Odisha in East Zone.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship 2023 being held in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Association of Odisha 2-1 in the first match. Lal Tlanchhungi (25') and Vanlalhriatpuii (41') scored for Hockey Mizoram, while Prativa Kindo (49') was on the scoresheet for Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the second game, Hockey Bihar won 5-0 against Hockey Bengal. Goals by Arti Kumari (4', 48'), Chhama Kumari (11'), Shanti Kumari (23'), and Sneha Raj (49') led Hockey Bihar to victory.

The third game of the day witnessed Hockey Jharkhand defeating Assam Hockey 16-0. Captain Edlin Bage (2', 49'), Nisha Minj (7', 14', 29'), Purnima Barwa (13', 58'), Fulmani Bhengra (25', 48', 59'), Niru Kullu (38'), Roshni Aind (41'), Rajni Kerketta (45'), Pinki Kumari (47'), Amrita Minj (52'), and Sangita Kumari (57') scored to win.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Rajasthan secure big victories in West Zone.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2023 being held at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Hockey Madhya Pradesh won 8-0 against Hockey Maharashtra in the Pool A match. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (2', 19', 25'), Swati (6'), Khushi Katariya (13', 22'), Soniya Kumre (34'), and Aayushi Patel (54') scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In the second match, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Hockey Gujrat 10-0. Komal Gurjar (2', 16', 18', 58', 60') scored five goals, while Captain Chetna Rani Das (10', 26', 28', 56') scored four goals to set up the win for Hockey Rajasthan. Rajni (30') also contributed to the victory by scoring one goal. (ANI)

