In a revolution for USA's cricket, the country will have their first franchise-based T20 tournament, Major League Cricket (MLC). The first edition of the tournament will take place between July 13-30 in 2023. Six teams (San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Washington Freedom, MI New York, Texas Super Kings) have been already announced. Multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners have already invested in Major League Cricket and bought their own teams, including the Kolkata Knight Riders (Los Angeles), Chennai Super Kings (Texas), Mumbai Indians (New York) and Delhi Capitals (Seattle). A draft was finally conducted on Sunday, March 19 at Space Center Houston, located at the NASA Johnson Space Center. Each team picked nine domestic players including a rookie (u-23) player. CSK Acquires Texas Franchise in USA's Major League Cricket T20 Tournament.

With the first pick, Seattle Orcas drafted former Indian U-19 cricketer Harmeet Singh. Meanwhile, Andries Gous (Washington Freedom) and Steven Taylor (MI New York) became the second and third picks of this draft. Former New Zealand player Corey Anderson was picked by San Francisco Unicorns while former Indian U-19 World Cup-winning captain Umukt Chand was selected by Los Angles Knight Riders. Apart from nine drafted domestic players, teams can also sign nine overseas players. Seattle Orcas have already announced the signing of explosive wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. On the other hand, San Francisco Unicorns roped in Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and former captain Aaron Finch. Read more to know about the full squads of every MLC franchise.

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Ali Khan, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Ali Sheikh, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalhywh, Bhaskar Yadram.

MI New York

Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Henjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Usman Rafiq, Saideep Ganesh.

San Francisco Unicorns

Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

Seattle Orcas

Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjani, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Angelo Perera, Matthew Tromp. Mumbai Indians Acquire New York Franchise in USA's Major League Cricket T20 Tournament.

Texas Super Kings

Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantaha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukamalla.

Washington Freedom

Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalhar, Saad Ali, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum.

