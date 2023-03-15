Navi Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) UP Warriorz were all out for 135 in 19.3 overs in their Women's Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.

Grace Harris top-scored for the UP side with a 32-ball 46 while Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma contributed 22 each.

For RCB, Ellyse Perry grabbed three wickets for 16 runs while Sophie Devine and Sobhana Asha took two apiece.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Grace Harris 46, Ellyse Perry 3/16).

