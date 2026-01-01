Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): The new year began the same way the previous one ended for Lucknow Lions, as they delivered another commanding performance to defeat Awadh Ramdoots 48-33 in the opening match of Day 8 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Lucknow Lions once again showcased why they are regarded as the most complete unit in the league, combining sharp raiding with disciplined defence to control proceedings from the outset, as per a press release from UPKL.

Also Read | Damien Martyn Health Update: Adam Gilchrist Provides Positive News On Ex-Australia Teammate's Battle With Meningitis.

The first half belonged firmly to Lucknow, led by young raider Shivam Chaudhary, who repeatedly troubled the Awadh defence with his timing and execution. Shivam was in outstanding touch, scoring 10 points from just eight raids, and never allowed Awadh Ramdoots to settle into a defensive rhythm.

Lucknow's dominance was further underlined by their defensive unit, which remained compact and alert, forcing errors and capitalising on opportunities to inflict two all-outs on Awadh Ramdoots. The sustained pressure resulted in Lucknow Lions heading into halftime with a 13-point lead, firmly in control of the contest.

Also Read | BBL 2025-26: Mitchell Marsh’s Blazing Century Powers Perth Scorchers Past Hobart Hurricanes.

Awadh Ramdoots attempted to mount a comeback after the break, showing greater urgency and trying to find gaps in the Lucknow defence. However, Shivam Chaudhary continued to dictate terms, adding another crucial raid that yielded three points, halting Awadh's momentum just as they looked to claw their way back.

One of the defining phases of the match came when Lucknow Lions were briefly reduced to three players on the mat. Despite the numerical disadvantage, they displayed remarkable composure and defensive organisation, avoiding an all-out and successfully repelling Awadh's raids. That phase proved pivotal, draining Awadh's confidence and reinforcing Lucknow's control.

With the match slowing down in the closing stages, Lucknow Lions managed the game intelligently, ensuring there were no late surprises. They eventually closed out a comprehensive 48-33 victory, continuing their impressive run and setting the tone for Day 8 of UPKL Season 2.

Later in the day, Yamuna Yoddhas faced Kashi Kings, Gazab Ghaziabad took on Purvanchal Panthers, and Kanpur Warriors were up against Brij Stars. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)