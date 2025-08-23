New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The men's singles field in the US Open 2025 will be led by world No.1 Jannik Sinner of Italy and No.2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. They have split the last two Grand Slam finals in four-set thrillers.

Defending champion Sinner will arrive at the US Open fresh from his 200th career hard-court victory in Cincinnati and a maiden Wimbledon crown. Alcaraz, meanwhile, won the French Open this year, as per the Olympics.com.

Waiting in the wings is Olympic champion Novak Djokovic, a four-time US Open winner and still the most successful active men's singles player at Flushing Meadows. He is the same half of the draw as Alcaraz.

The 38-year-old Djokovic has not played since Wimbledon, choosing instead to focus solely on extending his Grand Slam tally to a record 25, according to Olympics.com.

In the women's field, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will seek to repeat her 2024 triumph. She has reached the semi-finals of every major this year but faces a formidable challenge from Iga Swiatek, who won Wimbledon this season.

French Open champion Coco Gauff, who lifted her first Slam at the US Open two years ago, returns with strong credentials, while former champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu are also in the mix. Venus Williams, a two-time US Open winner, will compete as a wildcard.

The US Open 2025 will conclude on September 7.

US Open 2025 - full schedule:

24-26 August 24-26: Singles first round

August 27-28: Singles second round

August 29-30: Singles third round

August 31 to September 1: Singles round of 16

September 2-3: Singles quarter-finals

September 4: Women's singles semi-finals

September 5: Men's singles semi-finals

September 6: Women's singles final

September 7: Men's singles final. (ANI)

