New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) UWW, the global governing body for wrestling, on Friday came out in support of Indian federation, saying it will accept entries for international competitions only from the Wrestling Federation of India and no other entity can perform that role on behalf of WFI.

The UWW stand has come a day after Delhi High Court asked IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel to organise trials for the upcoming Asian Championships and Continental Olympic Qualifiers as WFI told court that it will withdraw its circular related to the trials in Delhi on March 10-11.

The court ruling came while responding to a plea from elite wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who contended that WFI can't conduct trials since it remains suspended by the Sports Ministry.

However, United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic told WFI President Sanjay Singh that only UWW-affiliated WFI can send entries.

UWW had recently lifted WFI's suspension after it validated the elections conducted by it.

"...I would like to remind some principles concerning the registration of athletes and delegations in international competitions," Lalovic wrote in his letter, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

"From the outset, it is reminded here that, after the lifting of the suspension imposed by the UWW on your federation on February 13, 2024, UWW considers your federation as any other affiliated federation, duly functioning in compliance with the UWW regulations, and subject to all rights and obligations conferred by this status.

"It is the responsibility of the national federations regularly affiliated to UWW to select and announce their teams for the Continental Championships, the World Championships, the Olympic Games Qualifying Tournaments as well as the Ranking Series and other international tournaments on the official calendar.

"The registration can be made only by the UWW affiliated national federations, using the competition administration system ("Athena") exclusively, in accordance with the rules and deadlines provided by our regulations.

"This is in line with the principles enshrined in our rules and regulations and no other entity may take this role on your behalf," Lalovic wrote.

The latest development has further deepened the crisis in the Indian wrestling since it has put in doubt the participation of Indian wrestlers in the crucial Asian Olympic Qualifier, to be held in Bishkek from April 19-21.

The time when WFI was suspended by UWW, the Indian wrestlers could play under national flag.

"The UWW has told WFI that it had lifted suspension after deliberations and taking legal opinion. Now that the suspension has been lifted, UWW is not bound to accept any other sports body or court ruling since it wants its affiliated units to work as autonomous body," said a UWW source.

The ad-hoc panel has announced it will conduct trials on March 10-11 in Sonepat (men) and Patiala (women). So far India have earned only one quota place for Paris, courtesy Antim Panghal in women's 53 kg category.

