Hyderabad, Nov 9: Ashok Singh, who had coached cricketers V V S Laxman and Andhra wicketkeeper M S K Prasad died on Monday due to illness, a family member said. Singh coached Laxman from 1998 till the middle-order batsman's retirement, Ashok Singhs son Anand said.

"Last year he underwent surgery for brain cancer. He survived for 14 months after that," Anand Singh told PTI. He was coach of various players at different levels for 30 years, he added.

VVS Laxman Pays Tribute to Late Coach

Big loss to me. Ashok bhai was not only my coach but was like a older brother. He was a passionate and dedicated coach who always motivated me to get better. Will miss you badly Ashok bhai. RIP🙏 https://t.co/KhZB9xt4zl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 9, 2020

The 64-year-old Ashok is survived by his wife, three children and a daughter. He was also part of the then Ranji Trophy squad but failed to make his debut.

