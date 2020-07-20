Munich, Jul 20 (AP) Bayern Munich's short vacation is over. Hansi Flick's team got back to work Monday to prepare for the postponed Champions League after 13 days off.

Bayern has already won the Bundesliga and German Cup and is bidding to repeat its 2013 treble-winning season. The Champions League is set to conclude in Lisbon between Aug. 12-23.

Also Read | WI 122/4 In 40 Overs (Target 311 Runs)| England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2020, Day 5: Brooks, Blackwood Lead Windies' Resistance.

Bayern must first host Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Aug. 8. The game was postponed from March 18 due to the coronavirus. Bayern leads 3-0 from the first leg in London.

After undergoing tests for the virus on Monday, Bayern's players will start with online training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, before work in small groups begins Thursday. Team training is due to start Sunday.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2020 Update: ICC Postpone Global Event Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

New signings Leroy Sané (from Manchester City), Tanguy Nianzou (Paris Saint-Germain) and Alexander Nübel (Schalke) will train with their new teammates for the first time, though they are not eligible for the outstanding games in the Champions League. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)