Johannesburg, Nov 14 (AP) Batsman Rassie van der Dussen recovered from a broken finger to make the South Africa squad on Monday for a three-test series in Australia starting next month.

The Proteas also included uncapped fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and recalled batsman Theunis de Bruyn, who hasn't played international cricket since 2019.

Also Read | RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Discovery+: Watch Free Telecast of Indian League Football Match on TV and Online.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen was selected after Ryan Rickelton missed out through injury.

South Africa will be without top-order batsman Keegan Petersen, who has been a regular in the important position of No. 3 but is out with a hamstring injury sustained while playing domestic cricket.

Also Read | Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on TV and Online.

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj is part of the squad and Cricket South Africa said he should be fit in time despite currently undergoing treatment for a groin muscle injury.

Captain Dean Elgar's Proteas play three tests against the Aussies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in December and early January. The series is a meeting of the top two teams in the World Test Championship standings, where Australia is top and South Africa No. 2.

South Africa will be under the guidance of interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa for the first time and it's the Proteas first assignment since their shock elimination at this month's Twenty20 World Cup after losing to the Netherlands. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)