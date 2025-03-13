Gurugram, Mar 13 (PTI) Vani Kapoor survived a bogey-bogey finish to complete a third straight win in the 2025 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

The in-form Vani shot 1-over 73 in the final round at the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club, which is also her home course, to win the sixth leg by three shots.

Vani shot 72-72-73 for 1-over 217 even par while amateur Anvvi Dahhiya produced her best finish on the WPGT with cards of 71-77-74 for a total of 220.

Vani also achieved the rare feat of three wins in a row. It was last achieved by Vidhatri Urs in 2024, when she won the ninth, 10th and 11th leg of the Tour.

The win also catapulted Vani to the top of the Order of Merit. Vani won the Order of Merit three times in a row from 2014 to 2016 but has not topped the merit list since then, as she has often been occupied with international engagements. The three wins should give her confidence to get back to the international scene.

Amateur Anvvi raised hopes of giving Vani a run for her money in the middle of the back nine with back-to-back birdies. However, she gave away those gains with a double bogey on the 18th, allowing Vani the luxury of winning by three shots despite two closing bogeys.

Starting with a two-shot lead, Vani began solidly with four straight pars followed by a birdie on the Par-3 fifth. She dropped a shot on the Par-5 eighth, but that was made up by back-to-back birdies on the 10th and the 11th.

A double bogey on the 14th, where Anvvi birdied, created a three-shot swing for the amateur, but Vani picked a birdie on the 15tth as did Anvvi. As Vani bogeyed the last two, Anvvi dropped a double on the last.

First-round leader Lavanya Jadon rounded off the week with a 75 that Included a triple bogey on the Par-5 fourth hole.

She had three birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey and finished at 6-over 222 in sole third place, while Sneha Singh had a tough day with 5-over 77 and ended fourth at 223. Sneha had just one birdie against four bogeys and a double bogey.

Gaurika Bishnoi (76) was fifth and amateur Keya K Badugu shot the day's best round of 71, the only under par round of the day, to finish sole sixth.

Gauri Karhade (75) and Amandeep Drall (79) were tied for seventh place as Ridhima Dilawari (78) and Anvitha Narender (77) rounded off the top 10.

As Vani took over the lead at the top of the Order of Merit with Rs 8,54,000, Sneha was pushed to second with Rs 7,82,567 and Amandeep Drall moved to third with Rs.4,92,300. Kriti Chowhan (Rs 4,57.434) and Lavanya Jadon (Rs .4,49,267) were fourth and fifth.

